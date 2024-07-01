Advertisement
Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Post For Anushka Sharma After T20 World Cup 2024 Victory, 'This Victory Is As Much Yours'

Post-match, as emotions ran high, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20 Internationals, a decision underscored by his desire to leave at the pinnacle of his career.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 07:37 AM IST
In a historic moment at the T20 World Cup 2024, Team India clinched victory in a nail-biting finale that left fans around the globe on the edge of their seats. Amidst the euphoria, one image stood out—the emotional embrace between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, marking not just a triumph on the field but a poignant farewell for Kohli from T20Is.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Final Showdown

India's journey to the final was fraught with challenges, but their determination and skill shone brightly in every match. Facing South Africa, known for their formidable batting lineup, India's bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah and the spin wizardry of Ravichandran Ashwin turned the tide. A defining moment was Axar Patel's stellar performance, clinching crucial wickets and turning the match in India's favor.

Virat Kohli's Farewell Speech

Post-match, as emotions ran high, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20 Internationals, a decision underscored by his desire to leave at the pinnacle of his career. His tearful video call with Anushka Sharma and their children, captured moments after the win, epitomized the personal sacrifices behind his cricketing glory.

Anushka Sharma's Touching Tribute

Off the field, Anushka Sharma, a steadfast pillar of support, shared heartfelt sentiments on social media, celebrating not just her husband's achievement but also the resilience of the entire Indian team. Her posts resonated deeply, encapsulating the pride of a nation and the personal joy of a family witnessing a dream come true.

Impact Beyond the Boundary

Beyond statistics and scores, this victory resonated across generations of Indian cricket fans. From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the serene hills of Shimla, celebrations erupted as millions joined in hailing their heroes. The BCCI's announcement of a record prize purse underscored the significance of this win in Indian cricketing history.

