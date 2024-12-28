A lot of people criticised Virat Kohli after he shoulder-bumped young Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). On the back of this mistake, the ICC also punished Virat Kohli by putting a fine of 20 percent of the match fee.

But then just a day after this incident, Virat was spotted sharing a heartwarming moment with Australian batter Steve Smith.

It all transpired when Smith reached his 34th Test century on Friday, matching the record of great Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, Mahela Jayawardene, and Younis Khan. Fans were elated and started cheering for Smith and amidst all this, Virat Kohli went to the Australian batter and congratulated him by patting him on the back.

Talking about the match, India’s young batting sensation Nitish Kumar Reddy smashed a century, helping India reach 358/9 in the fourth of the five-match Test series in Melbourne on Saturday.

Steve Smith Test hundred, number 34!



He brings it up in style too #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jRjwC6bdIZ December 27, 2024

While starting the proceedings, the Indian team were reduced to 164/5 and also lost a few wickets but then Nitish and Washington Sundar forged a crucial stand, ensuring India’s recovery.

Earlier, opener batter Yashasvi Jaiswal made 82 after Australia piled on 474 runs in the first innings. Steve Smith smashed 140 runs for Australia with the likes of Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschange, and Usman Khawaja hitting fifties.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.