Virat Kohli and Team India have made history again with their amazing win at the T20 World Cup. Not only did they win the trophy, but Kohli's Instagram post celebrating the victory has become the most-liked picture in India. Previously, Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra held the record with their wedding photo. After India's T20 World Cup win on June 29, Kohli posted on Instagram to celebrate. In his heartfelt message, he also announced his retirement from the T20 format. His post, featuring photos of him and his teammates celebrating with the trophy, has received 18 million likes, making it the most-liked photo on Instagram in India.

Kohli's post included pictures of Team India lifting the T20 World Cup trophy and the celebrations in the locker room. He wrote, "Couldn’t have dreamt of a better day than this. God is great and I bow my head in gratitude. We finally did it. Jai Hind."

Before this, Kiara and Sidharth's wedding photo, posted on February 7, 2023, held the record with millions of likes. Before them, Alia Bhatt had the most-liked post in India with her wedding photo with Ranbir Kapoor, which had 13.19 million likes.

Although Kohli's post is the most liked pic in India but, it is still far behind Lionel Messi's post celebrating the 2022 FIFA World Cup win, which has over 75.3 million likes and holds the record for the most-liked post of all time.

Indian Team's Trophy Drought Ended After 11 Years

India had ended their 11-year wait for an ICC trophy on Saturday, overcoming South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling contest to win the T20 World Cup for the second time. Player of the match Virat Kohli smashed a 59-ball 76 to guide India to 176/7 before restricting South Africa to 169/8 to lift the trophy they had last won in 2013.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Retired From T20Is

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, along with Ravindra Jadeja, bid adieu to the shortest format of the game. The announcement comes on the heels of India's triumphant victory in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, marking a historic moment in Indian cricket.