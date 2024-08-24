KL Rahul and his wife, Athiya Shetty, have raised an impressive sum of ₹1.93 crore to support underprivileged children. According to The Times of India, the proceeds from their charity auction will be directed towards helping children who are hearing-impaired and those with intellectual disabilities. One of the standout items from the auction was a jersey belonging to former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, which fetched the highest price of ₹40 lakh. In addition to the jersey, Kohli’s gloves also garnered significant interest, being sold for ₹28 lakh.

Other prominent items auctioned included a bat belonging to Rohit Sharma, the current captain of India’s Test and ODI teams. Sharma’s bat was auctioned for ₹24 lakh. Meanwhile, a bat that once belonged to former India captain MS Dhoni was sold for ₹13 lakh. The auction also featured a jersey from ICC Hall of Famer and former Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, as well as a bat from KL Rahul, both of which fetched ₹11 lakh each. Numerous cricketers lent their support to this charitable initiative led by Rahul and Athiya, contributing memorabilia for the auction to raise funds for this noble cause.

KL Rahul To Participate In Duleep Trophy 2024

On the professional front, KL Rahul is focused on making a comeback to the Indian Test cricket team. Rahul, a right-handed batsman, was previously part of the Test squad for the home series against England. However, his participation was limited to just one match due to an injury. As part of his comeback efforts, he has been named in Team A for the Duleep Trophy. Rahul will play under the leadership of Shubman Gill in the initial round of the tournament. Notably, while Rahul has performed wicketkeeping duties in overseas Tests, he is expected to play solely as a specialist batsman in the home conditions.

Dhruv Jurel, another member of Team A, will take on the wicketkeeping role, likely allowing Rahul to focus on his batting. Although Jurel may retain his spot in the Test squad, Rishabh Pant’s anticipated return could see him replace Jurel in the playing XI. India’s Test cricket calendar includes a two-match series against Bangladesh, followed by a series against New Zealand. After these home fixtures, the team will head to Australia to compete in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which features five Test matches.