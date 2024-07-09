Former India captain Virat Kohli has always been a figure of admiration both on and off the cricket field. On Tuesday, he added another feather to his cap by sharing the first glimpse of his much-anticipated "dream home" in Alibaug. The announcement, made via X (formerly known as Twitter), showcased a 12-month journey of meticulous planning and execution, culminating in a stunning holiday retreat.

The journey of building my Alibaug home has been a seamless experience, and seeing it all come together is truly gratifying. Huge thanks to the entire Avas team for making our dream home a reality. Can't wait to enjoy every moment here with my loved ones!#avaswellness_ pic.twitter.com/x17iL3ETfM July 9, 2024

The Vision Behind the Home



Kohli’s 62-second video clip revealed more than just the opulent interiors and expansive garden of his new home in Awas, Alibaug. It provided a window into his thought process and the careful considerations that went into choosing this particular project. He captioned his post, “The journey of building my Alibaug home has been a seamless experience, and seeing it all come together is truly gratifying. Huge thanks to the entire Avas team for making our dream home a reality. Can't wait to enjoy every moment here with my loved ones!”



Lavish Interiors and Serene Outdoors



The video highlights the unique aspects of the project, emphasizing a perfect blend of community and privacy. Kohli speaks passionately about the amenities available, particularly a world-class spa next door, which he describes as the USP (unique selling point) of the home. "The living space is my favorite part," he says, "with its aesthetic design, ample natural light, and easy access to the outdoors. It’s subtle, classy, and allows you to unwind completely."



A Well-Deserved Break



Kohli is currently on a break from international cricket after playing a pivotal role in India’s historic T20 World Cup victory on June 29 in Barbados. His stellar 59-ball 76 in the final against South Africa was instrumental in India’s narrow seven-run win, securing their second T20 World Cup title.

After fulfilling his celebratory duties in India, which included a team meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a grand felicitation ceremony at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Kohli traveled to London to join his wife Anushka Sharma and their children. This brief respite comes before a demanding schedule, as India prepares for the 2025 Champions Trophy and other crucial cricketing assignments.