Virat Kohli's Net Worth Revealed By A New Report, India Batter Earns Over Rs 1,000 Crore Per Year

Virat Kohli's form might be a concern for Team India but when it comes to earnings, his stars are not failing. Kohli is the hottest property in international cricket with a fan following of 252 million followers on Instagram. A new report states that Rs 1,050 crore is the net woth of Indian cricket team star Kohli. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter earns a total of Rs 15 crore from Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). This is finding of a report from Stock Gro.

When it comes to earning from Indian cricket team, Kohli gets Rs 15 lakh per Test match, Rs 6 lakh for each ODI and Rs 3 lakh for playing a T20I. Not to forget, Kohli has a 'A+' contract with Board for Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which gives him Rs 7 crore a year.

Virat Kohli's investments

Kohli is also a heavy investor. As per Stock Gro, Kohli has funded as many as five startups. They are Race Coffee, Blue Tribe, Sports Convo, Universal Sportsbiz and MPL. Kohli has also sverals startsup in his name including One X, Neuva, WROGN, and football club FC Goa, and one tennis plus wrestling team.

Kohli's properties and cars

As per the report, Kohli owns two houses in India. One is Gurugram and other in Mumbai. His house reportedly is worth Rs 34 crore while his Mumbai home is worth Rs 80 crore. The report also says that Kohli owns many cars including Audi, Fortuner, Range Rover among others.

Kohli's endorsement and Instagram post fees

Kohli reportedly endorses 18 brands and charges Rs 7.5 crore to Rs 10 crore annually for shooting a TV commercial. This is the most by anyone in Bollywood or sports. In total, the figure is around Rs 175 crore. At the same time, Kohli, who has over 250 million followers, takes Rs 8.9 crore and Rs 2.5 crore respectively per Instagram and Twitter post.

Virat Kohli aims strong comeback to form in West Indies

Kohli fared poorly in the World Test Championship final 2023 (WTC final 2023). His poor show was one of the biggest reasons why India failed to win the title for the second consecutive time. Kohli is likely to visit West Indies in July for two Tests and limited overs matches. He will hope to make a strong statement with the bat.