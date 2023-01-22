Virat Kohli's old video of Rohit Sharma's habit of forgetting things goes viral, check here

Rohit Sharma once again left everyone with something to giggle about as he surprisingly forgot what the team decided to choose after winning the toss in India's 2nd ODI clash against New Zealand in Raipur. The India captain is well known for his quirky comments in several press conferences and this time he made everyone on live television as he forgot whether the team decided to bowl or bat first.

"I forgot what we wanted to do, had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision, just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we'll bowl first," said Rohit.

Rohit's hilarious stumble got social media giggling and fans went back in time when Virat Kohli once told that Rohit forgets a lot of things. In a famous talk show called 'Breakfast with Champions', Kohli had spoken about Rohit's funny attribute.

"The number of things Rohit Sharma forgets; I have never seen anyone else so forgetful. iPad, wallet, phone...not the small things, but daily use essentials...I don't care, I'll get new one. he has no idea he's left something, the bus would've travelled half way to the hotel and then he remembers 'Oh, I left my iPad on the plane'. He's left his passport also a few times. It was really difficult retrieving it. The logistical manager always asks, 'Does Rohit Sharma have all his stuff?'. Once he gets a yes from Rohit then only does the bus departs," Kohli had said five years ago."

"Rohit Sharma is actually one of the funniest people you will ever come across. The best thing about him is that very often he starts talking in typical Mumbai-street lingo. Like if I have to say, 'There's a lot of traffic in Lokhandwala', he will say 'There's a lot of this over there'. Then we wait... 5 seconds, 10 seconds. He'll again go 'But it's very this, man'. Basically, it's up to you to understand. I've said what I had to and now it is up to you and how sharp your brain is... I am not going to explain what I'm talking about," the former India captain had said.