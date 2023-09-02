In a thrilling Asia Cup 2023 encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, the spotlight shone brightly on the young Pakistani pace sensation, Shaheen Afridi. The match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium witnessed Afridi's incredible bowling skills as he dismantled India's top order. While Shaheen sent Indian skipper Rohit Sharma packing for just 11 runs, it was the dismissal of the mighty Virat Kohli that drew the most attention. Kohli's stunned reaction to Afridi's brilliance captured the essence of the match.

Shaheen Afridi's Perfect Setup

As the rain-delayed match finally got underway, India opted to bat first, a decision they would later rue. Shaheen Afridi wasted no time in showcasing his talent. In the fifth over of the innings, he executed a masterful in-swinging delivery that broke through Rohit Sharma's defences. Rohit, India's captain, could only manage 11 runs before he was sent back to the pavilion.

The pivotal moment came when Shaheen Afridi bowled two out-swingers to set up Rohit Sharma perfectly, leaving the Indian captain flummoxed. It was during this dismissal that Virat Kohli's astonished expression was caught on camera, epitomizing the shockwave sent through the Indian camp.

Kohli's Struggles

Virat Kohli, who has been a consistent run-scorer for India over the years, couldn't find his groove in this match. After confidently opening his innings with a boundary, Kohli's stay at the crease was cut short by Shaheen Afridi. A pinpoint delivery from Afridi found its way through Kohli's defences, crashing onto his stumps. Kohli departed with just 4 runs to his name, a rare sight for fans accustomed to his batting brilliance.

With the top-order dismantled by the Pakistani pace attack, India found themselves in dire straits at 27-2. Shaheen Afridi's scalps were instrumental in putting Pakistan in the driver's seat.

In the high-stakes clash between India and Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023, Shaheen Afridi's exceptional performance with the ball left a lasting impression. His ability to outclass top-order Indian batsmen, including the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, showcased his immense talent. The image of Virat Kohli's surprised reaction to Afridi's delivery will be etched in the memories of cricket fans for a long time. As the Asia Cup unfolds, Afridi's bowling heroics will undoubtedly be a key talking point in this much-anticipated tournament. Pakistan's standout performer has set the stage for an exciting tournament ahead, and his remarkable skills are sure to be a pivotal factor in Pakistan's quest for glory in the Asia Cup 2023.