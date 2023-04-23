topStoriesenglish2598340
Watch: Virat Kohli's Flying Kiss To Anushka At RCB vs RR Clash Steals Hearts

The celebration quickly went viral, with people all over the internet talking about it.

RCB secured a win against Rajasthan Royals by seven runs in a match held at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The win was significant as it was Virat Kohli's return to Chinnaswamy as the skipper for the first time since 2019. The win at home was a result of the team's good performance, but it was Kohli's celebration after dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal that took the internet by storm.

In the 14th over of Rajasthan's chase, Harshal Patel bowled a slower one that Jaiswal went for, looking to clear the long-on boundary. However, Kohli, who was positioned deep, caught the ball comfortably and immediately blew a flying kiss to his wife Anushka Sharma, who was in the stands, as part of his celebration. The celebration quickly went viral, with people all over the internet talking about it.

Rajasthan had power hitters waiting to bat, but they fell short of the target. Harshal Patel returned for his third over and dismissed Sanju Samson for 22. However, Mohammed Siraj conceded 22 runs in the 17th over and then 13 more in his last over. Harshal was given the responsibility of defending 19 runs in the last over, with five fielders in the circle owing to time restrictions. Ashwin smashed him for two boundaries, but the pacer held his nerves to dismiss him and conceded 12 runs as RCB claimed a crucial win at home.

Overall, RCB's victory at home was a result of their team's excellent performance. However, Kohli's celebration stole the show, and it was the talk of the town for a while. The win was crucial for the team, and it would undoubtedly boost their morale for the upcoming matches.

