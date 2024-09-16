Advertisement
Virat Kohli's Shot Smashes Chepauk Wall During Practice Session Ahead Of Bangladesh Test Series

During a practice session in Chennai ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli broke a part of the wall at Chepauk Stadium with a powerful shot.

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 10:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Virat Kohli's Shot Smashes Chepauk Wall During Practice Session Ahead Of Bangladesh Test Series

IND vs BAN: India's star batter Virat Kohli is known for his power-packed performances on the field, but his prowess with the bat caused an unusual incident during a practice session at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium on Sunday, September 15. While preparing for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, Kohli sent one of his shots crashing into the wall near the dressing room, creating a large, ball-shaped hole.

The incident, captured and reported by broadcaster Jio Cinema, left a lasting mark quite literally as Kohli's powerful strike broke through part of the Chepauk Stadium’s wall. The Indian team has been training hard in Chennai ahead of their two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which is set to begin in just a week.

Bangladesh, riding high after their historic 2-0 series win against Pakistan, are preparing to face India with renewed confidence. The Bangladesh players were recently rewarded with BDT 3.20 crore from the interim government for their triumph, making them even more eager to maintain their momentum in the upcoming series. While Bangladesh has never won a Test series on Indian soil, they will be hoping to break that streak this time around.

India, meanwhile, enters this series with a commanding position at the top of the World Test Championship points table. Their last Test encounter saw them defeat England 4-1 in a five-match series earlier in 2024, after recovering from a loss in the opening Test in Hyderabad. Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, India will be looking to continue their dominance, not only in this series but also ahead of the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia later in the year.

The India vs. Bangladesh series will be a crucial opportunity for both teams to set the tone for future contests. Bangladesh will aim to build on their success, while India looks to solidify their position as the dominant force in Test cricket.

The Chepauk Stadium incident adds an extra layer of intrigue to what promises to be an exciting series, and fans are eager to see if Kohli’s batting, which can break walls, will break Bangladesh's hopes as well.

