Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma have always been known for their private lifestyle, especially when it comes to their family. However, Anushka has recently given fans a delightful glimpse into their family life by sharing an endearing image of their children, Vamika and Akaay Kohli, celebrating Raksha Bandhan together in London.

Anushka Sharma shared the glimpse of the first rakshabandhan of Vamika and Akaay __ pic.twitter.com/YnHwuEYLjE August 19, 2024

A Special Family Moment: Raksha Bandhan in London

On Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the bond between brothers and sisters, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of her children. The snapshot features two intricately designed Rakhis—decorative threads traditionally tied by sisters on their brothers' wrists. These Rakhis, shaped like cute little cars, were placed on a table, accompanied by a sweet caption: "Happy Raksha Bandhan."

The post not only showcases the loving family dynamics but also highlights the festive spirit within the Kohli household. This gesture marks a significant occasion for Vamika and Akaay, as it’s their first Rakhi celebration together, making it even more special.

Family Life Away from the Limelight

Virat and Anushka have always kept their family life relatively private, rarely sharing intimate moments with the public. They welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January 2021 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. This year, their family grew with the arrival of their second child, Akaay, born on February 15 in London. The couple's decision to stay in London is influenced by Virat’s cricket commitments, as he travels back and forth for tournaments.

Despite their privacy, these glimpses into their family life are cherished by fans, offering a rare look at the personal side of these beloved public figures. The Raksha Bandhan pictures, in particular, have resonated with many, symbolizing a perfect blend of family love and cultural tradition.

Virat Kohli: A New Chapter Ahead

While Anushka’s post brings a warm family touch, Virat Kohli’s professional life continues to be a topic of interest. After announcing his retirement from T20 Internationals in June 2024, Kohli is preparing for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. His focus now shifts to contributing to Team India in the longer format, as he aims to build on his illustrious career.

Recently, Kohli was spotted enjoying a leisurely walk in the streets of London, a testament to his balanced approach towards life and cricket. This period away from intense cricket schedules allows him to spend quality time with his family, enriching their personal experiences and creating lasting memories.

A Peek into the Kohli-Sharma Household

Anushka Sharma's recent Instagram post provides more than just a snapshot of Raksha Bandhan celebrations. It reflects the Kohli-Sharma family’s ability to find joy in simple moments, despite the public's curiosity and their busy schedules. The shared picture captures not only the essence of the festival but also the deep bond between the siblings, Vamika and Akaay.