The fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 between India and Australia at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) provided a mix of intense cricket and comic relief, thanks to none other than Virat Kohli. While the cricketing action remained intense, it was a lighthearted moment involving Kohli that brought much-needed levity to the proceedings.

Early Drama and Kohli’s Reprieve

India’s batting ace, Virat Kohli, faced an early test in the 8th over of India’s innings. A potential golden duck loomed when Steve Smith claimed a catch in the slips, but replays showed that the ball had brushed the ground before Smith could complete the catch. The decision was overturned, and Kohli was given a reprieve. The crowd erupted in applause, and Kohli, with his typical confidence, got back to the crease.

But as the first session progressed, Kohli’s sharp cricketing mind and wit were on full display in a lighter moment that would go viral. While standing at the bowler’s end, the on-field umpire, Sharfuddoula Saikat, appeared to misplace the ball while preparing to hand it over to Australian bowler Scott Boland.

Kohli, ever observant, noticed the situation and couldn’t help but deliver a cheeky reminder. “Where’s the ball, you got the ball in your pocket?” he quipped, his voice caught on the stump mic. The witty remark had both the players and umpire sharing a laugh, easing the tension on the field. The incident became an instant hit, with fans and commentators across social media sharing the lighthearted moment.

Australia's Early Domination

While Kohli’s humour injected some fun into the day’s proceedings, the cricketing action was as intense as ever. Australia’s bowling attack, particularly the new-ball duo, wreaked havoc during the first session. India’s openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal (10 off 26) and KL Rahul (4 off 14), struggled to handle the bounce and movement, falling early to give Australia an early upper hand.

The pressure mounted on the Indian middle order, but Kohli remained calm under pressure, determined to weather the storm. Shubman Gill joined him at the crease, and the two formed a partnership worth 40 runs. However, disaster struck for India just before lunch. Gill, in a moment of indecision, was caught off Nathan Lyon for a mere 20 runs, leaving India at 57/3.

As the players walked off for lunch, the scoreline reflected India’s struggle – three wickets down for just 57 runs. Virat Kohli, though, stood unbeaten at the crease, showing his class and composure despite the early setbacks.

A Day of Highs and Lows

Despite the early setbacks, Kohli’s presence at the crease was a reassuring factor for the Indian team. His partnership with Gill, albeit short-lived, had looked promising, and Kohli’s resilience under pressure was something India would look to capitalize on in the upcoming sessions.

India’s batting was under the microscope, especially with the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, who had opted out of this Test. Jasprit Bumrah led the team in his absence, while Prasidh Krishna was brought in to replace Akash Deep, who was sidelined due to injury. The changes brought in a mix of uncertainty and optimism, but Kohli’s experience and sharp cricketing instincts were an asset in such moments.