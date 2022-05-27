Virender Sehwag backs Rishabh Pant after his poor IPL 2022 campaign, says THIS

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag minces no word when it comes to cricket. He is known for making unfiltered comments on anything and everything. Not long back, he had said that former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar used to throw the ball while bowling.

Akhtar had then advised him to speak knowing what he was saying. Sehwag also claimed that Sourav Ganguly was a better captain that Virat Kohli.

But that's in the past. Recently, Sehwag backed Pant. He said that Pant will be a legend if he goes on to play 100+ Tests for India. Only 11 cricketers have achieved this feat from the country so far.

Sehwag added that Test cricket is the ultimate form of the game and every cricketer knows this and wants to excel at Test level. Even Virat Kohli, despite his limited-overs success, gives most importance to Test cricket.

Many people have been targetting Pant after his poor IPL 2022 where he did not played any innings of substance and was very undecisive as the captain as well. But if Sehwag is to be believed, all that won't matter if Pant becomes a solid Test player for India. He became a big name thanks to his centuries in Tests which make him undroppable from the playing XI now.

"If he (Pant) goes on to play 100+ Tests, his name would be etched in the history books forever. Only 11 Indian cricketers have achieved this feat, and everyone can recall those 11 names," Sehwag said in a episode of Home of Heroes on Sports18.

"Why does Virat Kohli emphasise so much on playing Tests? He knows that if he plays 100-150 or even 200 Tests, he will be immortalised in the record books," Sehwag said.

Sehwag himself was a brilliant player across formats. He compiled 8586 runs in Tests averaging 49.34 at an astonishing strike rate of 82.23 and 8273 in ODIs at 35.05 with a strike rate of 104.33.