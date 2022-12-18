The first Test between Australia and South Africa at The Gabba, Brisbane ended within two days with 34 wickets falling inside 142 overs. Australia won the Test match by six wickets. The Gabba's pitch became the talk of the town after the Test match as many cricket experts and South Africa's captain Dean Elgar criticised Cricket Australia for preparing a pitch that ended a five days Test match inside two days. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also took on social media to expose Cricket Australia's hypocrisy. "142 overs and not even lasting 2 days and they have the audacity to lecture on what kind of pitches are needed. Had it happened in India, it would have been labelled end of test cricket, ruining test cricket and what not. The Hypocrisy is mind-boggling," Sehwag wrote on his Twitter handle.

Why did they leave so much grass on the Gabba pitch !??????? It's historically been one of the best pitches for Test cricket in the world .. So why change it ?? It was a shocking pitch .. #AUSvsSA — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 18, 2022

Sehwag also compared how world cricket reacted to India's win against England back in 2020 when Rohit Sharma's side defeated The Three Lions in Ahemdabad. Then many cricket experts criticised BCCI for giving India a perfect spin-friendly pitch. " Twaada kutta kutta, saada kutta Tommy, Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai #ausvssa #testcricket," Sehwag wrote on Facebook.

After the end of the match South Africa's captain Elgar said,"Another 60 runs and we would have been in the game. Still trying to wrap my head around what's happened. Pretty spicy wicket, bowlers were licking their lips. Challenging for the batters which is okay, but on the flipside I don't see this as a fair contest. In fairness, I don't think we could prepare any better. Conditions weren't in favour for the batters, the partnership between Smith and Head made the difference. We've got an unplanned extra three days, that's good. When you've got two quality bowling attacks, people want to watch that but they want to watch it for all five days."

Australia captain Pat Cummins also admitted that the pitch was tricky,"Tricky wicket. I thought the way Head and Smith batted got us to this winning position. (On the pitch being difficult) I'm a bowler so you're asking the wrong person. But it was a difficult wicket, credit to Head for the way he batted - almost scored a hundred. (On Mitch Starc) He's a huge member of our team, shows his longevity and he keeps getting better and better. Looking forward to a few days off, spending Christmas and then ready for the Boxing Day Test, that is always a big occasion."