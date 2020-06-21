Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and other cricketers celebrate International Yoga Day 2020--See pics

While all the sporting actvities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, several sports personalities celebrated this year's International Yoga Day at the comfort of their homes on Sunday.

From former Indian opener Virender Sehwag to veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, all took to their respective social media handles and shared pictures of them doing yoga asans at their respective homes.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sehwag posted a video of him doing exercise and wrote, "Thoda waqt bhale lagega, but Yoga Se Hi Hoga !#InternationalYogaDay (It will take some time, but it will be through yoga only!)."

Thoda waqt bhale lagega, but Yoga Se Hi Hoga !#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/g3Yc2Z7NyC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2020

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif also shared two pictures of him doing yoga asans and asked everyone to fall in love with taking care of their bodies.

"Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit#InternationalYogaDay," Kaif tweeted.

Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/UkkXGX5wTv — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 21, 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, wrote he is celebrating yoga and music day with his pet dog.

"Celebrating yoga and music day with my partner in crime, who has her own style of meditation Internationalyogaday2020 #WorldMusicDay2020," Indian batsman Iyer wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh shared a picture of him doing yoga along with his wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha.

"Yoga is life @Geeta_Basra @yogrishiramdev @PypAyurved @Ach_Balkrishna," the off-spinner tweeted.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman too took to Twitter and shared photos of him doing Pranayam and Sapta asan.

"Yoga happens beyond the Mat. Anything you do with attention to what you feel is doing Yoga. #InternationalYogaDay," Laxman tweeted.

Yoga happens beyond the Mat. Anything you do with attention to what you feel is doing Yoga. #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/Y0vqI17RcK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 21, 2020

While the country is struggling to deal with the coronavirus crisis, yoga can be an effective way to treat the underlying health conditions and mental trauma. The first International Yoga Day was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015.

The idea of first International Yoga Day was proposed by Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.