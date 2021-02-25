हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

Virender Sehwag has a new title for Rishabh Pant, find out

  


India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in action against England. (Twitter/BCCI)

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is often seen engaged in funny banters with the opposition players, but his antics on Wednesday during the ongoing Test between India and England in Ahmedabad has won him a brand new title. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a video involving the 23-year-old, in which Pant can be seen making funny noises in order to confuse England batsman Jack Leach and Ben Foakes from stealing a quick single. 

Sehwag shared the video on his Instagram account and branded the wicketkeeper as 'The ultimate street cricketer'. 

Here is the video:

After enduring a tough day in the field on Wednesday, the visitors kicked-off the proceedings of Day 2 of the the third Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in remarkable manner. Jack Leach along with his skipper Joe Root combined to pick the remaining wickets as India were bundled out on 145 and lead by 33 runs.  

Leach finished the innings with four wickets, while Root completed his first five-wicket haul in Tests. England will now look to maintain a similar tempo with the bat and look to pile a challenging target for the hosts. 

However, the visitors are once again struggling to tackle India's spin attack comprising Axar Patel and R Ashwin. In response to India's 145, the visitors lost opener Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow in the first over of the second innings. 

Earlier on Day 1, Axar Patel along with R Ashwin wreak havoc, helping India close England first-innings total for a paltry 112. Axar picked his second successive five-wicket haul in as many Tests. 

Virat Kohli's side resumed the day from 99/3 just 13 behind England's first innings total.  

