Virender Sehwag in favour of India-Pakistan World Cup clash

Virender Sehwag wants India to play arch-rivals Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup as he feels that the match is 'no less than a war and you should win the war, not lose it".

"The match is no less than a war and you should win the war, not lose it," said Sehwag at the Times Network Leadership Summit on Friday.

Talking about the performance of the Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL, Sehwag credited captain MS Dhoni for bringing the best out of his team.

"The leader should know how to get his colleagues to deliver their hundred per cent efforts. The Chief Executive Officer does not work, the work is done by the subordinates but the CEO knows how to get the work done."

"As of today, when the IPL is going on, we consider MS Dhoni as the best captain because he can get work done from his players. Otherwise, their bowling attack is one of the worst considering the current scenario."

"Name one bowler from that team who is playing for his country, but Dhoni knows how to get the work done and how to rotate them," said the former Indian opener.

When asked about which captain's style has helped the team perform better - Sehwag named Sourav Ganguly, further explaining that when you have a new team, leadership matters the most in order to get 100 per cent from the players.

"A leader is someone who can make others do the work to their fullest. This I feel genuinely is a talent very less people had in the Indian cricket team and Sourav Ganguly was one such great captain who built a good team after the match-fixing controversy. And this team went on to win overseas Tests and tournament matches," he added.