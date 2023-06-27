Virender Sehwag Picks His Four Semi-Finalists Of Cricket World Cup 2023, Ignores THIS 2019 Finalists

Former India batter Virender Sehwag has chosen his Cricket World Cup semi-finalists, 100 days before the kickoff on October 5. On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the full schedule of the tournament. The mega event starts on October 5 and concludes on November 19 in Ahmedabad with the final scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi cricket stadium. Virender Sehwag, Muttiah Muralitharan were the cricket legends present at the schedule announcement event in Mumbai alongwith BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Geoff Allardice, ICC CEO.

Sehwag picks four semi-finalists

Sehwag was questioned by host Gaurav Kapur at the ICC World Cup schedule announcement about his four semi-finalists and he did not mince his word or turned politically-correct. Sehwag was of the opinion that because the tournament is being held in India, the teams from the sub-continent will have an edge over others. Sehwag said that he sees India definitely qualifying for the semi-finals as well as neighbours Pakistan. Sehwag said that the other two teams that will come to the last-four will be England and Australia. England are defending champions while Australia have won the tournament a record five times.

Sehwag takes potshot at Pakistan

The former India captain Sehwag said that he will be cheering India during the game vs Pakistan in the World Cup. The Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Babar Azam's Pakistan on October 15 at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Sehwag said that he will try and win the match for India against Pakistan on the social media. Sehwag said that he is going to have a war of words with his long-time rival and good friend Shoaib Akhtar on Twitter and Facebook.

India's schedule in Cricket World Cup 2023

After playing the first match vs Australia on October 8, India will play Afghanistan on October 11 at Delhi before the action shifts to Ahmedabad on October 15. For full India schedule at CWC 2023, you can click here. The World Cup is going to be very competitive as the game has become faster and teams are playing more positively than ever before, said India captain Rohit after the schedule was announced.