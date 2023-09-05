Virender Sehwag Urges BCCI To Embrace 'Bharat' On Indian Cricket Jerseys Ahead Of Cricket World Cup 2023

In a recent social media sensation, former Indian cricket star Virender Sehwag has taken to Twitter to voice his opinion on a burning controversy surrounding India's nomenclature. With speculations of the country being renamed from 'India' to 'Bharat' gaining momentum, Sehwag's tweet has garnered significant attention. In this article, we delve into Sehwag's perspective and the broader implications of this debate as India prepares for the upcoming ICC World Cup.

I have always believed a name should be one which instills pride in us.

We are Bhartiyas ,India is a name given by the British & it has been long overdue to get our original name 'Bharat' back officially. I urge the @BCCI @JayShah to ensure that this World Cup our players have_ https://t.co/R4Tbi9AQgA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 5, 2023

Sehwag's Plea: 'Bharat' Over 'India'

In his tweet, Sehwag passionately advocates for the name 'Bharat' to replace 'India' on the jerseys worn by the Indian cricket team during the ICC World Cup. The cricketer contends that 'Bharat' is a name that should instill pride in every Indian, as it represents the country's true identity. Sehwag's plea to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Secretary Jay Shah to adopt 'Bharat' on the players' jerseys resonates with his belief in reclaiming India's heritage.

A Historical Perspective

Sehwag points out examples of other nations, like the Netherlands and Myanmar, who have reverted to their original names. In 1996, the Netherlands participated in the World Cup as 'Holland,' but by 2003, they were recognized as 'The Netherlands.' Similarly, Burma shed its British-imposed name to become Myanmar. Sehwag argues that India, too, should embrace 'Bharat' as its official name, shedding the colonial legacy of 'India.'

The Controversy Surrounding the Name Change

The controversy surrounding the name change began with a dinner invitation during the G20 summit, where President Droupadi Murmu was referred to as the 'President of Bharat' instead of the 'President of India.' This, coupled with the proposal to remove 'India, that is Bharat' from Article 1 of the Constitution, has sparked discussions about India's identity.

Sehwag's Clarification on Politics

Amid the buzz surrounding his tweet, Sehwag made it clear that his stance on this issue is apolitical. Despite being approached by major political parties in the past, he emphasized that he has no interest in politics. According to Sehwag, entertainers and sportsmen should refrain from entering politics, as many often pursue their own interests rather than serving the people.