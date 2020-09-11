Virender Sehwag walks down memory lane, posts throwback picture with quirky caption

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is known for his witty sense of homour. He doesn't leave a chance to entertain his fans by his one-liners and rib-tickling posts on social media.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old once again took to his official Twitter handle and shared a throwback picture of him with a quirky caption.

In the picture, Sehwag could be seen riding an orange-coloured bike on the cricket field.

He captioned the post as,"Bike aur Zindagi utni hi Raftaar se chalao , jitna ki sambhaal sako."

Bike aur Zindagi utni hi Raftaar se chalao , jitna ki sambhaal sako. pic.twitter.com/2Ywba3EAPK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 10, 2020

Regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen of all time, Sehwag has appeared in a total of 104 Tests and 25 ODIs for India scoring 8,586 and 8,273 runs respectively in it.

Sehwag also holds several records like becoming the highest Indian scorer in the longest format of the game with a knock of 319 against South Africa at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in 2008.

During the same match, he also became the quickest batsman to reach the triple ton in the history of international cricket (reached 300 off only 278 balls). He also holds the record of being one of four batsmen in the world to have ever crossed 300 twice in Test cricket.