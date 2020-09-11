हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag walks down memory lane, posts throwback picture with quirky caption

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is known for his witty sense of homour. He doesn't leave a chance to entertain his fans by his one-liners and rib-tickling posts on social media.

Virender Sehwag walks down memory lane, posts throwback picture with quirky caption

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is known for his witty sense of homour. He doesn't leave a chance to entertain his fans by his one-liners and rib-tickling posts on social media.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old once again took to his official Twitter handle and shared a throwback picture of him with a quirky caption.

In the picture, Sehwag could be seen riding an orange-coloured bike on the cricket field.

He captioned the post as,"Bike aur Zindagi utni hi Raftaar se chalao , jitna ki sambhaal sako." 

Regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen of all time, Sehwag has appeared in a total of 104 Tests and 25 ODIs for India scoring 8,586 and 8,273 runs respectively in it.

Sehwag also holds several records like becoming the highest Indian scorer in the longest format of the game with a knock of 319 against South Africa at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in 2008.

During the same match, he also became the quickest batsman to reach the triple ton in the history of international cricket (reached 300 off only 278 balls). He also holds the record of being one of four batsmen in the world to have ever crossed 300 twice in Test cricket.

 

 

Tags:
Virender Sehwagindian cricket teammen in bluecricket news
Next
Story

IPL 2020: Will another revamp and KL Rahul-Anil Kumble partnership work for Kings XI Punjab?
  • 45,62,414Confirmed
  • 76,271Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M16S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day