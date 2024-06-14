The cacophony of doubters echoed through the hallowed grounds of Dhaka, but Shakib Al Hasan rose above the noise, delivering a resounding statement that reverberated through the cricketing world. In a do-or-die encounter against the Netherlands, the veteran all-rounder etched his name in the annals of Bangladeshi cricketing folklore, silencing critics with a match-winning knock that oozed class and composure.

Journalist: There has been lot of discussions about your performance especially criticize by Virendra Sehwag"



Shakib: Who is Sehwag?

June 14, 2024

Shakib Al Hasan: Defying Doubters with Willow Wizardry



As the Tigers took guard, whispers of Shakib's perceived decline lingered in the air. Former Indian batting great Virender Sehwag had questioned the 37-year-old's place in the T20 squad, claiming he should have retired from the format long ago. But Shakib, a man whose name is etched in



Bangladeshi cricketing folklore, had other plans.



With the willow in hand, he orchestrated a masterclass, compiling a sublime 64 off 46 deliveries, punctuated by nine boundaries that pierced the field with surgical precision. It was a knock that exuded authority, a reminder of the talent that has graced the international stage for over a decade.



"Virender Sehwag Who?" Shakib Retorts with Bat



When asked about Sehwag's scathing remarks, Shakib's response was as biting as his stroke play. "Who?" he quipped, his nonchalant demeanor serving as a fitting riposte to the Indian legend's critique. This was a man who let his bat do the talking, a veteran whose hunger for success remains undiminished.



Turning Point for Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Campaign



Shakib's innings proved pivotal in Bangladesh's pursuit of a place in the Super 8s. Chasing a modest total, the Netherlands faltered against the guile of the Tigers' bowling attack, with Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz leading the charge.



As the final wicket fell, the Bangladeshi faithful erupted in jubilation, their faith in Shakib vindicated. With four points from three matches, the Tigers now find themselves within touching distance of the coveted Super 8s, a testament to their resilience and unwavering spirit.



A Cricketing Titan Reaffirms His Greatness



In the aftermath of the victory, Shakib acknowledged the importance of his contribution, stating, "It was important for someone from the top four to bat throughout the innings. Happy with the way I contributed with the bat." His words carried the weight of a man who has seen and conquered it all, a titan of the game who continues to reaffirm his greatness.



As the dust settles on this enthralling encounter, one thing is certain: Shakib Al Hasan has penned another chapter in his illustrious career, a chapter that serves as a reminder of his enduring class and unwavering determination. The doubters have been silenced, at least for now, as Bangladesh marches on, buoyed by the heroics of their talisman.