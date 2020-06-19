हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman lauds man filling potholes in Mumbai after losing son in road accident

In July 2015, the man's 16-year-old son had lost his life after meeting with an accident due to a pothole on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) in Mumbai. 

VVS Laxman lauds man filling potholes in Mumbai after losing son in road accident
Image Credits: Twitter/@VVSLaxman281

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has paid tribute to a Mumbai man, who has been filling potholes in the city ever since losing his 16-year-old son in a road accident.

The 45-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and posted a picture of the man, Dadarao Bilhore, who can be seen filling the potholes on the road of Mumbai.

"Dadarao Bilhore has been filling potholes in Mumbai ever since he lost his 16 yr old son to an accident caused by a pothole," Laxman tweeted.

"Even as the grief was tearing him apart, armed with broken paver blocks, gravel, stones & shovel,he started filling every pothole he witnessed. No words," he added.

In July 2015, Dadarao Bilhore's 16-year-old son had lost his life after meeting with an accident due to a pothole on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) in Mumbai. 

After his repeated visits to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) didn't see enough efforts being made to address the issue, Bilhore decided to take the matter in his hands and fill every pothole he could upon himself.

Ever since his son's death, Bilhore has reportedly filled more than 500 potholes besides also creating an app that invites people to report them.

On a related note, Laxman has also been paying tributes to his former teammates these days who have inspired him immensely during his playing career.

Laxman has lauded legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian cricketer and head coach Anil Kumble, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, former skipper Rahul Dravid, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, former pacer Ashish Nehra, former  bowler Zaheer Khan, experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif and former Indian opener Virender Sehwag among others so far.

Laxman notched up 8,781 runs in 134 matches he played for India in the longest format of the game and 2,338 runs in 86 ODIs during his playing career.

Tags:
VVS LaxmanDadarao BilhoreSachin tendulkarAnil KumbleBCCICricket
Next
Story

Cricket World Cup 2019 Rewind: Kane Williamson's ton guided New Zealand to dramatic win over South Africa
  • 3,80,532Confirmed
  • 12,573Deaths

Full coverage

  • 83,84,043Confirmed
  • 4,49,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M13S

International Yoga Day: Ramdev's Yoga tips for children's good health