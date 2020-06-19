VVS Laxman lauds man filling potholes in Mumbai since losing son in road accident

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has paid tribute to a Mumbai man, who has been filling potholes in the city ever since losing his 16-year-old son in a road accident.

The 45-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and posted a picture of the man, Dadarao Bilhore, who can be seen filling the potholes on the road of Mumbai.

"Dadarao Bilhore has been filling potholes in Mumbai ever since he lost his 16 yr old son to an accident caused by a pothole," Laxman tweeted.

"Even as the grief was tearing him apart, armed with broken paver blocks, gravel, stones & shovel,he started filling every pothole he witnessed. No words," he added.

Dadarao Bilhore has been filling potholes in Mumbai ever since he lost his 16 yr old son to an accident caused by a pothole. Even as the grief was tearing him apart, armed with broken paver blocks, gravel, stones & shovel,he started filling every pothole he witnessed. No words pic.twitter.com/Ww5raEEV4P — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 19, 2020

In July 2015, Dadarao Bilhore's 16-year-old son had lost his life after meeting with an accident due to a pothole on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) in Mumbai.

After his repeated visits to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) didn't see enough efforts being made to address the issue, Bilhore decided to take the matter in his hands and fill every pothole he could upon himself.

Ever since his son's death, Bilhore has reportedly filled more than 500 potholes besides also creating an app that invites people to report them.

On a related note, Laxman has also been paying tributes to his former teammates these days who have inspired him immensely during his playing career.

Laxman has lauded legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian cricketer and head coach Anil Kumble, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, former skipper Rahul Dravid, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, former pacer Ashish Nehra, former bowler Zaheer Khan, experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif and former Indian opener Virender Sehwag among others so far.

Laxman notched up 8,781 runs in 134 matches he played for India in the longest format of the game and 2,338 runs in 86 ODIs during his playing career.