VVS Laxman turns 45: Cricket fraternity extends wishes to former Indian batsman

As VVS Laxman turned 45 on Friday, the cricket fraternity has come in unison to extend their warm wishes to the former Indian batsman on his birthday.

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to out-of-favour batsman Suresh Raina, all took to their social media handles to wish Laxman a fabulous year ahead filled with happiness and good health.

Posting a picture of him along with Laxman and Virender Sehwag from the field, Raina took to his official Twitter handle and sent lots of luck and good vibes to the former Indian batsman on his birthday.

"May you be blessed with the best this birthday and beyond. Sending lots of luck and good vibes your way Happy birthday @VVSLaxman281 Have a good one," Raina wrote.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) extended its greetings to Laxman on his birthday by sharing the former Indian batsman's career statistics.

"Tests 134 Runs 8781 Centuries 17 Average 45.97, 2434 of his Test runs came against Australia, including a marathon innings of 281 at Eden Gardens in 2001, which took India to one of their most spectacular victories!Happy birthday to the legendary VVS Laxman," the ICC tweeted.

Describing Laxman as one of the country's most stylish batsmen, the BCCI shared a video of the former player's 'special' knock of 281 against Australia.

"Here's wishing one of #TeamIndia's most stylish batsmen, @VVSLaxman281 a very happy birthday. On his special day, relive his 'very very special' knock of 281 against Australia #HappyBirthdayVVSLaxman," the BCCI tweeted.

Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav, on the other hand, tweeted, "Wish you a very happy birthday @VVSLaxman281paaji Hope you have an amazing year ahead."

Cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra also extends his greetings to Laxman by describing him as one of the finest batsmen he had ever come across in his life.

"Here’s wishing a very very happy birthday to a very very special human being....one of the finest I’ve come across. Have a great day and year

@VVSLaxman281," Chopra tweeted.

Senior BCCI official Rajeev Shukla termed Laxman as the "very special man of the Indian cricket" before wishing for his good health and hapinness on his birthday.

"A very happy birthday to the the Very Very Special Man of Indian Cricket. May health and happiness be yours always @VVSLaxman281," the country's cricket board tweeted.

Wishing Laxman "a very happy birthday", leg-spinner Amit Mishra tweeted,"I wish you many many happy returns of the day Laxman bhai @vvslaxman281@indiancricketteam. You’re always very special.#happybirthday."

Laxman, who made his international debut during a Test series against South Africa in 1996, has appeared in a total of 134 matches for India in the longest format of the game, amassing 8,781 runs. He also featured in 86 ODIs for the national side scoring 2,338 runs.

The former Indian batsman has also appeared in 20 matches for Deccan Chargers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and notched up 282 in it.

Padma Shri awardee Laxman, who surprisingly announced his retirement from cricket in 2012, subsequently became a TV commentator besides serving as the mentor of IPL franchise Hyderabad.