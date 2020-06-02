“Wanna hear you”, says former West Indies captain Daren Sammy to ICC, other boards on social injustice

New Delhi: Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy on Tuesday (June 2, 2020) urged International Cricket Council (ICC) and other cricketing boards to ‘not to be silent now’ and said that he ‘wants to hear them out’ on the social injustice happening to people like him.

Sammy took to his official Twitter account and showed his concern in a series of tweet.

He said, “Right now if the cricket world not standing against the injustice against people of color after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother you are also part of the problem.”

“ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what’s happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u,” added Sammy.



Sammy who led Indies to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2016, also said, “For too long black people have suffered. I’m all the way in St Lucia and I’m frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see #GeorgeFloyd Can you be part of the change by showing your support.”

The tweets come amid the worldwide protests, mainly in the US after a black man ‘George Floyd’ was killed in Minneapolis on May 25.

The Minneapolis Police officers responded to a call about an alleged forgery and found the suspect sitting inside a car. One of the police officers later pinned Floyd on the ground and put his knee on Floyd's neck despite him claiming that he is finding it difficult to breathe. The video had gone viral on social media.

Earlier on Monday (June 1), West Indies opener Chris Gayle said racism is not there only in football but in cricket also.

Gayle also stressed on the fact that black lives matter, in the wake of death of Floyd.

Gayle said, "Black lives matter just like any other life! Black people matters. P***k all racists people. Stop taking black people for fools! Even our own black people, wise tha P***k up and stop bringing down your own ffs!!!"

"I`ve travel the globe and experience racial remarks towards me because I`m Black, believe me...the list goes on!!! "Racism is not only in football, it`s in cricket too!! Even within teams as a Black man I get the end of the stick!!! Black Powerful! Black & Proud!," he added.

Many players from the sports world have come forward and raised their voices against racism and social injustice happening to black people across the globe.