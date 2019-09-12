Want to give Rohit Sharma an opportunity to open innings in Tests: Chief selector MSK Prasad

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Thursday announced the 15-member Indian Test Team for Paytm Freedom Series for Gandhi-Mandela Trophy against South Africa. The selectors have dropped opening batsman KL Rahul after his poor performance in the recently-concluded series against the West Indies and have included Shubman Gill in the team. As was expected, the selectors have also recalled Rohit Sharma to the Test side.

Talking to media, chief selector MSK Prasad said that the selectors want to give Rohit Sharma an opportunity to open the innings in Tests and this is the reason why he has been included in the 15-man squad. It is expected that white ball vice-captain Rohit, who was not included in the playing XI against the West Indies, would open the innings in the upcoming home series. It may be recalled that Rohit last played in Test for India against Australia in 2018.

Replying to a query over the retirement plans of former India skipper MS Dhoni, Prasad said that the selectors have no update on his retirement and the news about the retirement is incorrect.

India are set to play three Tests against South Africa. The first match will be played in Vizag, second in Pune and third in Ranchi. The three-match Test series will begin after the culmination of three-match T20I series.

Visakhapatnam Test: October 2-6, 9:30 AM IST

Pune Test: October 10-14, 9:30 AM IST

Ranchi Test: October 19-23, 9:30 AM IST

Squad for 3 Tests: Virat Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk),Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill.