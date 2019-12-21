हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka

Waqar Younis congratulates Shaheen Shah for first fifer in Test cricket

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis congratulated pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for taking his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Waqar Younis congratulates Shaheen Shah for first fifer in Test cricket
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@iShaheenAfridi

Karachi: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis congratulated pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for taking his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Taking to Twitter Yonis wrote on Saturday, "Not bad from a 19year old...Hard work always pay off...Congratulations on picking up your first of many 5 wickets haul... @iShaheenAfridi #PAKvsSL."

The left-arm pacer returned with figures of 5-77 in his 26.5 over spell in the ongoing second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The 19-year-old bowled out Lahiru Kumara for a duck and helped his side bundle out Sri Lanka for 271. His first four wickets were Oshada Fernando (4), Angelo Mathews (13), Dhananjaya de Silva (32), and Dilruwan Perera (48) respectively.

Playing in his seventh Test, Shah had 24 wickets under his name till now.

Earlier, Pakistan were bundled out for 191 runs in the first innings.For Sri Lanka, Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Embuldeniya took four wickets each.

The first Test of the series ended as a draw in Rawalpindi

Tags:
Pakistan Vs Sri LankaCricketWaqar YounisShaheen Afridi
Next
Story

Temba Bavuma to miss 1st England Test due to muscle strain

Must Watch

PT19M14S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, December 21, 2019