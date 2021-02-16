हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

War of trolls: Kevin Pietersen gets cheeky after Chepauk Test, Wasim Jaffer hits back

This is not the first time Kevin Pietersen has taken to Twitter to express his thoughts in Hindi. After the conclusion of the opening encounter at the same venue, the former England cricketer reminded that he had warned India not to be overconfident after winning the Border-Gavaskar series last month.   

War of trolls: Kevin Pietersen gets cheeky after Chepauk Test, Wasim Jaffer hits back
Kevin Pietersen gets cheeky after Chepauk Test, Wasim Jaffer hits back

Continuing his antics in Hindi, former cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday yet again took a cheeky dig against India and congratulated Virat Kohli and boys for beating "England B" in the second Test in Chennai. 

After facing a heavy defeat in the opening clash of the four-match series, Team India bounced back with a comprehensive 317-run win to level the series 1-1. 

"Badhai ho india, England B Ko harane ke liye (Congratulations India, for beating England B", Pietersen tweeted shortly after the conclusion of the match. 

Hitting back at the former England international, Wasim Jaffer urged people to not make fun of Pietersen and wondered if an England team is complete without a South Africa-origin player in it. Pietersen was born in South Africa and had also taken part in several first-class matches in the country.

This is not the first time Pietersen has taken to Twitter to express his thoughts in Hindi. After the conclusion of the opening encounter at the same venue, the former England cricketer reminded that he had warned India not to be overconfident after winning the Border-Gavaskar series last month.   

He had done the same following India's historic win in Australia in January this year.

Pitersen also expressed shock on Moeen Ali choosing to return home and leave the team midway during the series.

Moeen Ali will miss the remaining two Tests against India in Ahmedabad as he is returning to England to be with his family. Moeen, who was not picked in the playing XI for the first encounter, finished the second Test with eight wickets and scored 49 runs.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs EnglandKevin PietersenWasim Jaffer
Next
Story

IND vs ENG: Team India celebrate massive win against England, see who said what

Must Watch

PT5M40S

Bollywood Breaking: People trolled Katrina Kaif over safety pin