War of trolls: Kevin Pietersen gets cheeky after Chepauk Test, Wasim Jaffer hits back

Continuing his antics in Hindi, former cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday yet again took a cheeky dig against India and congratulated Virat Kohli and boys for beating "England B" in the second Test in Chennai.

After facing a heavy defeat in the opening clash of the four-match series, Team India bounced back with a comprehensive 317-run win to level the series 1-1.

"Badhai ho india, England B Ko harane ke liye (Congratulations India, for beating England B", Pietersen tweeted shortly after the conclusion of the match.

Badhai ho india,England B Ko harane ke liye — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 16, 2021

Hitting back at the former England international, Wasim Jaffer urged people to not make fun of Pietersen and wondered if an England team is complete without a South Africa-origin player in it. Pietersen was born in South Africa and had also taken part in several first-class matches in the country.

Don't troll KP guys. He's just trying to be funny. And I get it. I mean is it even a full strength England team if there are no players from SA? #INDvsENG https://t.co/BhsYF1CUGm — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 16, 2021

This is not the first time Pietersen has taken to Twitter to express his thoughts in Hindi. After the conclusion of the opening encounter at the same venue, the former England cricketer reminded that he had warned India not to be overconfident after winning the Border-Gavaskar series last month.

India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 9, 2021

He had done the same following India's historic win in Australia in January this year.

India - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manaye kyuki yeh sabhi baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai LEKIN , ASLI TEAM toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein . Satark rahe , 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhaan rahen — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) January 19, 2021

Pitersen also expressed shock on Moeen Ali choosing to return home and leave the team midway during the series.

We played in 2005 on terrestrial TV and BEAT Aus. It changed the game of cricket in this country. Cricket goes back to terrestrial TV for this HUGE series and England don’t pick their best team for it. Moeen Ali now going home after ONE Test. Wow! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 16, 2021

Moeen Ali will miss the remaining two Tests against India in Ahmedabad as he is returning to England to be with his family. Moeen, who was not picked in the playing XI for the first encounter, finished the second Test with eight wickets and scored 49 runs.