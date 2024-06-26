War Of Words Begins: 'Anyone Know What Happened Last Time?' England Takes Dig At Team India Ahead Of T20 World Cup Semifinal

T20 World Cup 2024: A place in the final will be at stake when India takes on England in the second T20 World Cup semifinal. This marks India's second consecutive semifinal appearance after the 2022 T20 World Cup. India topped Group 1 by defeating Australia in St. Lucia, setting up a clash with Group 2 runners-up England in Guyana. Rohit Sharma's heroics propelled India to 205 runs against the Aussies. Although Travis Head threatened to snatch the game away with a knock reminiscent of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final, the Indian bowlers held their nerve, securing a 24-run victory over Mitchell Marsh's side and a spot in the semifinals.

England Cricket Took A Dig At India On Social Media Platform X

Ahead of the match at Providence Stadium, England Cricket Twitter handle took a sly dig on India on social media platform X, reminding them of their last encounter. They posted, "Anyone know what happened last time?"

England Thrashed India In T20 World Cup 2022 Semi Final

In the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal, Hardik Pandya's quickfire 63 and Virat Kohli's half-century helped India post 168 runs. However, England's opening duo, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, chased down the target in just 16 overs without losing a wicket. England went on to win the title, leaving a lasting memory of that semifinal in Adelaide.

Key players like Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, and Axar Patel, who were part of that match, will be keenly aware of England's capabilities. The reigning champions boast top T20 players such as Adil Rashid and Phil Salt, who can single-handedly turn the game. India now has a golden opportunity to end their long-standing trophy drought in ICC events, with their last major win being the Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2013.

Afghanistan vs South Africa First Semi Final T20 WC 2024

Group 2 winners South Africa will play against Afghanistan in the first semi-final, while Group 1 leaders India will face England in the second semi-final. The South Africa vs. Afghanistan match will start at 8:30 PM local time on Wednesday, June 26, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The India vs. England match will be at 10:30 AM local time on Thursday, June 27, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

India Will Look To Avenge Their Last T20 WC 2022 Loss

India has been unbeaten in the tournament so far. In the group stage, India defeated Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA, with their match against Canada washed out due to rain. In the Super 8 stage, Rohit Sharma's team secured comfortable wins over Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Australia to reach the semifinals. India will face the defending champions England in the 2nd semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Providence Stadium, Guyana, on Thursday, June 27. This match is a repeat of the 2nd semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval. Two years ago, Jos Buttler's England defeated India by 10 wickets on their way to winning their second T20 World Cup title. Now, India has a chance to seek revenge for that loss.