Was James Anderson upset with Jasprit Bumrah for firing rocket deliveries - R Ashwin and R Sridhar pick pointers from Lord's win

It was a show of a lifetime when tail-enders Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah pulled off a miraculous 89-run stand on Day 5 of the second Test at Lord's, a partnership that played a key role in India's 151-run win over hosts England.

Riding on the superlative effort produced by the duo, India handed England 272-run target, thus snatching the match completely away from Joe Root and his unit. The effort of Bumrah and Shami was appreciated by the entire Indian team as the pair was welcomed in the dressing room with loud cheers and thumping claps.

R Ashwin, who was not in the Playing XI, in the latest episode on his YouTube channel has now gone on to break down the turn of events, which pulsated Bumrah and Shami to produce the heroics in a tricky situation. The spinner was joined by India's fielding coach R Sridhar in the chat.

Sridhar explained it was the exchange between Bumrah and English pacer James Anderson on Day 3, which motivated the Indian put up a spirited fight on the final day.

“Bumrah is a competitive fast bowler but wouldn’t want to intentionally hurt anyone,” said Sridhar.

Ashwin then added: "The thing was, Anderson was like, 'Hey mate! Why are you bowling so fast? Am I doing the same to you?'"

"The beauty about that is, Jimmy had told Boom, (Bumrah) 'All these while, you were bowling in the 80MPHs, suddenly on seeing me, why are you bowling in the 90MPHs?'"

"So after the innings, the boys were walking back to the dressing room. Then, Bumrah walked past Jimmy and just patted at him, so as to tell him that it wasn’t intentional. We all know Bumrah, he is such a nice guy. So he had gone to talk to him and end the matter, but Jimmy brushed him aside," Sridhar further noted.

Both Shami and Bumrah remained unbeaten in the middle as Virat Kohli declared the Indian second inning on 298/8. While Shami went on to notch a half-century, Bumrah finished not out on 34.

The effort by the duo helped them set a new record for stitching highest ninth-wicket partnership for India at Lord’s — 66 by Kapil Dev (89) & Madan Lal (15) in 1982 was the previous best.

It was India’s third Test win at Lord’s, which Kohli called it a special one.