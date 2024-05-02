Advertisement
NewsCricket
MS DHONI

Was MS Dhoni's Strange Decision To Deny Daryl Mitchell The Single Correct? Here's How Cricket Fraternity Reacted

Dhoni's decision drew immediate criticism from various quarters, with former cricketer Aakash Chopra leading the charge.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 02, 2024, 05:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Was MS Dhoni's Strange Decision To Deny Daryl Mitchell The Single Correct? Here's How Cricket Fraternity Reacted

With CSK defending a modest total of 162, the final over saw Dhoni face Arshdeep Singh's bowling. On the third delivery, Dhoni mistimed a lofted stroke towards deep extra cover, prompting his batting partner, Daryl Mitchell, to scamper for a single. However, in a move that defied cricketing logic, Dhoni gestured for Mitchell to return, denying him the strike despite the New Zealander being well-set at the non-striker's end.

Also Read: From Dance To Romance: How Yuzvendra Chahal's Dance Teacher, Dhanashree Verma, Became His Life Partner - In Pics

Criticism from Cricket Pundits 

Dhoni's decision drew immediate criticism from various quarters, with former cricketer Aakash Chopra leading the charge. "In the end, Dhoni even refused to take a single. It's fine, but Daryl Mitchell is Daryl Mitchell. You were not batting with Mustafizur, no disrespect, but he refused," Chopra said, questioning Dhoni's judgment.

Irfan Pathan, another prominent voice in the cricket fraternity, echoed similar sentiments, stating, "He shouldn't have done that (refusing a single). This is a team game. Don't do that in a team game. The other guy [Daryl Mitchell] is also an international player. If he had been a bowler, I would have understood it for sure."

The Dhoni Paradox 

Dhoni's penchant for late heroics is well-documented, but his recent struggles against spin bowling have raised eyebrows. Pathan acknowledged this aspect, saying, "He (Dhoni) has been unable to score runs against spinners in the last few years, which is why he is bringing himself down the order. He is scoring runs in the last over when the fast bowlers are thinking of bowling yorkers."

The Decision's Consequences 

While Dhoni did manage to clear the boundary on the penultimate delivery, his eventual dismissal on the final ball for a hard-fought 14 off 11 deliveries left CSK short of a formidable total. Mitchell, denied the opportunity to face the remaining deliveries, remained stranded on 1 not out.

PBKS' Tactical Masterclass 

Pathan commended PBKS skipper Sam Curran's shrewd captaincy, highlighting the decision to introduce spinner Rahul Chahar in the 19th over as a masterstroke. "Curran getting a spinner to bowl the 19th over was a masterstroke because considering the form MS Dhoni is in, he could have taken the game way forward in those two overs. He could have scored 30 runs in two overs, but they didn't allow him to do that," Pathan observed.

The Final Result 

Despite Dhoni's late cameo, PBKS chased down the target with relative ease, thanks to contributions from Jonny Bairstow (46 off 30) and Rilee Rossouw (43 off 23). The seven-wicket victory left CSK precariously placed in fourth spot, with 10 points from 10 matches, adding pressure on the team to win their remaining fixtures to secure a playoff berth.

TAGS

MS DhoniDaryl MitchellCSK vs PBKSIPL 2024MS Dhoni Daryl MitchellMS Dhoni's leadership in IPL 2024Daryl Mitchell's impact in CSK vs PBKS matchCSK vs PBKS showdown in IPL 2024MS Dhoni's masterclass in IPL 2024Daryl Mitchell's performance analysisCSK's thrilling victory over PBKSMS Dhoni's captaincy brillianceDaryl Mitchell's batting prowessCSK's dominance in IPL 2024MS Dhoni's strategic moves in CSK vs PBKS matchDaryl Mitchell's match-winning inningsCSK's quest for IPL gloryMS Dhoni's legacy in IPL cricketDaryl Mitchell's role in PBKS lineupCSK's star-studded lineup in IPL 2024MS Dhoni's iconic moments in IPL historyDaryl Mitchell's journey in IPL cricketCSK's stellar performance in IPL 2024MS Dhoni's tactical brillianceDaryl Mitchell's impact on PBKS' campaignCSK vs PBKS nail-biter in IPL 2024MS Dhoni's leadership tacticsDaryl Mitchell's batting fireworksCSK's strategy against PBKSMS Dhoni's captaincy strategies in IPL 2024Daryl Mitchell's match-chang
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi's warning on reservation!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress plan on Rahul?
DNA Video
DNA analysis of Ex Muslim Movement
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Rules Hindu Marriages Invalid Without Traditional Rituals
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also use Online Trading App?
DNA Video
DNA: Who increases Biden's tension?
DNA Video
DNA: Child Marriage in United States?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi-NCR schools get bomb threats
DNA Video
DNA: This call is fatal!
DNA Video
DNA: AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine may cause blood clotting