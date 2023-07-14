Was Shaheen Shah Afridi In Love With Shahid Afridi’s Daughter Ansha Even Before Marriage?

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan cricket team’s pacer, is set to return to Test cricket after gap of one year. Shaheen had injured his knee while playing a Test match vs Sri Lanka in July 2022. Since then, he has been on and off the field, not being able to recover from the injury completely. But Shaheen is fit now and ready to mark his Test return. Shaheen has been busy playing County cricket of late. After returning to Pakistan, he also attended the wedding of his sister-in-law Aqsa, who got married in July.

Shaheen is married to Ansha, one of the daughters of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. The 23-year-old cricketer got married to Ansha on February 3, 2023. In April this year, Afridi spoke to Suno News, a Pakistan-based news organisation, and revealed his love story with Ansha. Not many know that Shaheen and Ansha’s family are very close. Ansha also used to go to Shaheen’s house and the lovebirds would meet there. Shaheen began to like Ansha and then told his mother that he wanted to marry Ansha.

“It was my marriage so obviously, it was me who thought about marrying her. Lala and my brother have been friends for a very long time, and our elders know each other too. So, my mother went ahead with the rishta (proposal) and the families agreed,” said Shaheen.



The Pakistan pacer added that he and Ansha have not had a proper first meet-up but he knew he wanted to marry her.

“There wasn’t a proper first meet-up as such. We used to go to each other’s houses. Whenever they’d come to our house so I’d see her around and then we met at our Nikkah,” he said.

“The best quality about her is how much she loves her parents and her sisters; which is very rare nowadays. Mobile phones have created a distance, a wall between families and we rarely see kids talking to their parents,” added Shaheen.

Shaheen and his father-in-law Shahid are great friends too. They hang out together for a game of pool at the former captain's house. Shahid likes Shaheen a lot and no wonder accpeted the 'rishta' when pacer's mother went to their house with the marriage proposal.