T20 WC 2024: In a thrilling encounter, India aimed for their first T20 World Cup victory in 17 years, their first world title in 13, and a maiden ICC trophy in 11. Meanwhile, South Africa sought their inaugural major trophy in world cricket. The Proteas appeared poised for a stunning win until India's late-game resurgence restricted them just seven runs shy of victory.

The pivotal moment came in the final over when David Miller launched a shot over the bowler, seemingly destined for the boundary. Suryakumar Yadav intervened with a spectacular catch at long-off, initially juggling the ball perilously close to the boundary cushion. Third umpire Richard Kettleborough scrutinized the catch, confirming its legality despite social media chatter suggesting Yadav's foot might have grazed the boundary rope during the catch.

This certainly deserved more than one look, just saying. Boundary rope looks like it clearly moves. pic.twitter.com/ulWyT5IJxy — Ben Curtis (@BenCurtis22) June 29, 2024

The catch drew comparisons to Kapil Dev's iconic 1983 moment, although some observers on social media noted the boundary cushion appeared displaced just before Yadav's catch. According to ICC rules, the cushion marks the boundary, and any disturbance requires it to be restored promptly to its original position. Despite subsequent debate, play continued, with Kagiso Rabada benefiting from a fortuitous boundary on the next delivery, surviving an appeal for caught behind off an edge.

Ultimately, South Africa fell short, managing only four runs in the final over, ensuring India clinched a narrow 7-run victory to advance in the tournament.

India's World Cup Journey 2024



India's journey to the T20 World Cup victory was filled with highs and lows. Despite being ranked as the top team in both T20s and ODIs, and holding the second position in Tests, India had struggled in the knockout stages of recent ICC events. This victory was a testament to their perseverance and ability to perform under pressure. The team, often criticized for faltering at crucial moments, displayed remarkable composure and skill to lift the coveted trophy.