Yeh Zyati He: Wasim Akram slams Pakistan Cricket Board for not taking care of Shaheen Afridi's injury

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi made a shocking allegation that Shaheen Afridi is taking the financial burden of treating his injured knee. Shaheen did not take part in the Asia Cup 2022 as he suffered an injury and to get fit for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the left-arm pacer flew to England to operate on his knee. However, Shahid Afridi's revelation has left the cricketing world shocked. Reacting to the news former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has expressed that this is injustice.

“Yeh bohot shocking he. He is one of our top...he is box-office. Aur agar yeh ladke ko hum nehin dekhenge, aur yeh sach he, toh yeh zyati he. He should have straightaway been sent to the best knee surgeon in the world. But woh akela kar raha he yeh sab...as I said I'm still shocked about it,” said Akram on ARY News.

Earlier, Afridi was quoted as saying on ESPNcricinfo, "He has flown out to the UK on his own ticket, he is staying there on his own money, I arranged a doctor for him there, he contacted him there, the PCB is not doing anything in all this. As far as I know, he is doing everything about staying there and coordinating with doctors."

After Afridi's comments, PCB released a statement in which they said they have contacted Shaheen and would bear all his expenses in the rehab programme.

Pakistan Cricket Board was already criticised for delaying his departure to London to get him fit as soon as possible. Despite the injury., Shaneen continued to travel with the team as PCB wanted him to be under the supervision of the team's medical staff. He travelled to the Netherlands for the 3 ODIs and then to UAE for Asia Cup as PCB hoped he would be able to recover in time. It was not to be. Rather, it worsened and then PCB announced that he would be out for 4 to 6 weeks and would travel to London for a rehab programme. Shaheen has been named in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad after he posted a video of a gym session in London and wrote that he is almost near to full fitness.