Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, once again finds himself at the centre of controversy, this time due to a suggestion he made during his tenure. A recent discussion among former Pakistani cricketers, including legends like Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Mohammad Hafeez, shed light on Raja's unconventional proposal, prompting a blunt response from Akram that set off laughter among the group.

Wasim Akram : Yeh Kon Tha Genius?

Azhar Ali : Ramiz Raja



Ramiz Raja's Controversial Suggestion

During the conversation, former cricketer Azhar Ali revealed an anecdote from Raja's time as PCB chief. Raja had suggested incorporating T20 players into the Test team, citing the proximity of T20 World Cups as justification for his proposal. This revelation sparked amusement among the gathered cricketers, with Wasim Akram sarcastically referring to Raja as a "genius," a remark that drew laughter from the group.

Ramiz Raja's Reaction and Political Interference

Raja's departure from the PCB had been met with frustration, with him attributing his removal to political interference within the organization. His comments highlighted concerns regarding political influence in cricket administration and the recruitment process in Pakistan. Raja's tenure as the 35th PCB Chairman ended abruptly after Pakistan's failure to secure victory in the T20 World Cup 2022 final, just a month following the event.

Wasim Akram's Candid Response

A viral video captured Wasim Akram's candid reaction to Raja's previous suggestion, underscoring the amusement it brought among the cricket fraternity. Akram's straightforward query, "Yeh kon the genius?" (Who's this genius?), in response to Raja's proposal, encapsulated the disbelief and humour shared by many.

Raja's Departure from PCB

The Pakistan government ousted Raja from his position as PCB chairman following Pakistan's 3-0 whitewash by England in a Test series. Raja's 15-month tenure as PCB chairman came to an end after he was appointed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan in September 2021.