Wasim Jaffer, Murali Kartik extended their love for sport with domestic cricket: VVS Laxman

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has heaped praises on former teammates Wasim Jaffer and Kartik Murali, saying that the duo extended their love for the sport through domestic and county cricket.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 45-year-old said that Jaffer and Murali are the pioneers of a generation who chose to write their own cricketing destiny.

"They didn’t play for India as much as they should have, but @WasimJaffer14 and @kartikmurali extended their romance with the sport through Ranji Trophy and county cricket respectively. They are the pioneers of a generation which chose to write its own cricketing destiny," Laxman wrote.

In March, former India opener Jaffer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, thus ending his two-decade-long cricketing career. He appeared in 31 Tests for India during his career with the Men in Blue, scoring 1,944 runs at an average of 34.11 with 11 fifties and five centuries.

Former Indian bowler Murali Kartik, on the other hand, bagged 24 wickets in eight Test matches, 37 wickets in 37 One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Besides this, Kartik has also played in 203 first-class games and claimed 644 wickets besides also notching up 249 wickets in 194 List A games.

On Saturday, Laxman had paid tribute to Irfan Pathan, saying that the former fast bowler retained his fierce passion for the game despite grappling with his fair share of challenges in his career.

"Despite grappling with his fair share of challenges, @IrfanPathan retained his fierce passion for the sport. Along the way, he embraced the role of an inspirational mentor-cum-coach when still an active first-class player, willingly sharing his wisdom and experience," Laxman had tweeted.

Earlier this month, Laxman took to social media and said that he would be paying tributes to his former teammates over the next few days who inspired him during his playing career.

Laxman had earlier paid tributes to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian cricketer and head coach Anil Kumble, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, former skipper Rahul Dravid, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, former pacer Ashish Nehra, former bowler Zaheer Khan, experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former cricketer Mohammad Kaif and former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.