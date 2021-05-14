Wasim Jaffer remembers Hrithik Roshan after Michael Vaughan's remarks on Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson

Wasim Jaffer came up with a hilarious response to former England skipper Michael Vaughan's cheeky remarks on Virat Kohli, where he compared the Indian skipper with the New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

Hitting back at the former English cricketer, Jaffer made a reference of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and tweeted: "Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai."

Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai #ViratKohli #KaneWilliamson https://t.co/YRnOyPwwNC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 14, 2021

The tweet in Hindi if roughly translated into English means, 'Vaughan unnecessarily tries to poke his nose in business that has nothing to do with him.'

Earlier in the day, Vaughan claimed that Kiwi skipper Williamson is only behind his Indian counterpart because of his nationality.

"If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world. But he’s not because you’re not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because you’d get an absolute pelting on social media. So, you all say Virat is the best purely to get few more clicks and likes, few more numbers following here. Kane Williamson, across formats, is equally the best. I think the way he plays, the calm demeanour, his humbleness, the fact that he is silent about what he does,” Vaughan told Spark Sport.

“I think recently, a lot of pundits have been shouting for him, whether he likes that or not, I’m not too sure. In English conditions, against the moving ball, Virat did enjoy success the last time he came in, but other than that he has struggled. Kane Williamson has mostly had success. I’m not just saying it because I’m speaking to you guys in New Zealand but I think Kane Williamson is right up there with the great players across the three formats and certainly matches Virat Kohli. It’s just that he doesn’t have the 100 million followers on Instagram and doesn’t earn the $30-40 million or whatever Virat gets every year for his commercial endorsements. But in terms of quality and what he brings on the pitch and his consistency, I wouldn’t back against Kane Williamson getting more runs. I think Kane may score a few more runs than Virat this summer,” he added.

Both Kohli and Williamson will lead their respective sides in the summit clash of the ICC World Test Championship’s final, which is set to take place in Southampton.