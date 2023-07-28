Wasim Jaffer Urges Hardik Pandya to Bowl More, Says This About Axar Patel

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer expressed surprise at the limited bowling Hardik Pandya did in the first ODI against West Indies in Barbados. As per Jaffer, Pandya should have bowled at least five to six overs so that he could have maximised his impact as the all-rounder in the side. He also suggested that if Pandya could bowl more overs with the new ball, it would allow Axar Patel to be included in the playing XI. “If the pitch is spinning, then Axar can come into the side and obviously your batting gets strengthened. Looking at the larger picture, Axar Patel, I see him playing,” Wasim Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

Speaking further about Axar Patel, Wasim Jaffer added, “If he gets more game time under the belt, the pitches are going to spin… So if Hardik Pandya gives you 5-6 overs with the new ball, you can squeeze in Axar Patel.”

In the opening ODI, Hardik Pandya took the opening wicket of Kyle Mayers but he bowled just three overs. He ended with figures of 1/17. Meanwhile, spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4/6) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/37) spun a web around the West Indies batting order as the hosts were bundled out for 114 in 23 overs. Wasim Jaffer also said that Rohit Sharma missed an opportunity by not utilising Hardik Pandya more in the bowling department as this would have given the side more opportunity to assess his bowling fitness.



During the first ODI, India opted for Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav as their spinners, ahead of Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing eleven. Kuldeep Yadav was the star and was adjudged man of the match for his four wickets in just three overs.

In their chase, India made many changes to the batting order. Ishan Kishan opened the innings with Shubman Gill and cracked a half-century. Suryakumar Yadav was promoted to number 3 while Hardik Pandya walked out to bat at number 4. Eventually, Rohit Sharma took guard at number 7 batter and finished the game in the company of Ravindra Jadeja.