Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at Kumar Dharmasena before the England vs New Zealand semi-final

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his humorous takes on social media, did not disappoint his fans on eve of the first semi-final clash between England and New Zealand.

Jaffer took a potshot at Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena. He had officiated alongside Marais Erasmus in the epic 2019 World Cup final, which England won, beating New Zealand via the boundary count rule after the game and the Super Over ended in a tie.

Both of these umpires officiated in the semi-finals between the two sides again in the T20 World Cup 2021 and Jaffer saw an opportunity to take a dig at the Sri Lankan with an image of him from the 2019 final where he awarded six runs to England after the overthrow, after deflecting off Ben Stokes, ran away for four runs.

Dharmasena was then roasted on internet for this decision but he had later said that he did not regret the decision. The match ended in a tie later and even the Super Over could not give a result to the final, the Cup getting handed over to England thanks to the boundary count rule.

He had told the Sunday Times, "I agree that there was an error of judgement when I see it on TV replays now. But we did not have the luxury of TV replays at the ground and and I will never regret the decision I made. Besides the ICC praised me for the decision I made at that time."

However, the memories of the final rolled back when Jaffer tweeted the image of Dharmasena awarding six runs with a caption, "Hey Kumar, what time does the match start tonight?"

Now, we wait for Kumar to have a comeback and say something on that tweet from Jaffer.