The first day of the England vs New Zealand first Test at the Lord’s on Thursday (June 3) saw a whopping 17 wickets fall. First Kane Williamson’s New Zealand was bowled out for 132 then the visitors struck back to reduce Ben Stokes-led England to 116/7 by stumps on Day 1.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer was quick to troll the Lord’s pitch with a typical Salman Khan meme with lines from his popular song ‘Main karoon to saala character dheela hai’ from Bollywood movie ‘Ready’. “When 17 wkts fall in a day at Lord's, talk is about skills of the bowlers. When 17 wkts fall in a day at Ahmedabad, talk is about conditions. #ENGvNZ,” Jaffer tweeted.

When 17 wkts fall in a day at Lord's, talk is about skills of the bowlers. When 17 wkts fall in a day at Ahmedabad, talk is about conditions. #ENGvNZ

Jaffer wasn’t the only one criticizing the Lord’s pitch. Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh joined in on social media as well. “Had 17 wickets fallen on day-1 of a test, in India, hell would’ve broken loose by now. But this is lord’s you know #DoddaMathu #ENGvNZ #CricketTwitter,” Ganesh tweeted.

Had 17 wickets fallen on day-1 of a test, in India, hell would've broken loose by now. But this is lord's you know #DoddaMathu #ENGvNZ #CricketTwitter

James Anderson and debutant Matthew Potts were main wicket-takers for England with four wickets each while Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson picked up two wickets each for New Zealand.

England pace bowler Matthew Potts said he had a ‘bit of a tear’ in his eye after picking up four wickets on his Test debut against New Zealand at Lord’s on Thursday. Potts, 23, dismissed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for two to claim his first test victim before removing Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell and Ajaz Patel as England bundled out New Zealand for 132 on the opening day of the first Test.

The Durham paceman has been the outstanding bowler in the county championship this year, with 35 wickets at 18.57 each. “It was a great debut. Nice to get some wickets early on to settle the nerve. We bowled aggressively and looked to take wickets,” Potts told Sky Sports.

“A lot of my success is down to my family. It’s a testament to their hard work as well as mine. It was a great kind of achievement. I’m really, really overwhelmed with it. A little bit of tear in the eye early on this morning and I can imagine my mum and dad would have had a tear in theirs as well.”

