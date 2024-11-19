‘Wasn’t About The Money’: Rishabh Pant Big Reveal After Not Getting Retained By Delhi Capitals

India’s explosive batter Rishabh Pant finally spoke about his separation from the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals ahead of the mega auction. Pant reacted to a post of Sunil Gavaskar where he was trying to dissect the reason for the latter’s separation.

"What I feel is Delhi Capitals would want Rishabh Pant back in their squad. Sometimes, when a player has to be retained, there are talks between the franchise and players over the fees, as expected. As some of the players who have been retained by their franchises, they have gone for more than what the No. 1 retention fee deduction would be. So clearly, I think there may be some disagreement there. But, my feeling is Delhi would want Rishabh Pant back," Gavaskar had told Star Sports.

"My retention wasn’t about the money for sure that I can say," Rishabh Pant said in his reply to the post on X, formerly Twitter.

Back in 2016, on the back of a brilliant U19 World Cup stint for India, Pant was roped in by the Delhi Capitals. He has taken part in 111 games for Delhi and has collected 3284 runs at an average of 35.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the Delhi-based franchise ended up retaining four players. They roped in the likes of star Indian cricketer Axar Patel for Rs 16.5 crore, and Kuldeep Yadav for Rs 13.5 crore. On the other hand, South African star Tristan Stubbs was retained for Rs 10 crore.

The Delhi-based franchise is looking for a change as they appointed former India all-rounder Hemang Badani as the head coach, while Venugopal Rao was roped in as the Director of Cricket of the team. Former India pacer Munaf Patel was named as their bowling coach.