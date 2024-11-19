Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821975https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/wasn-t-about-the-money-rishabh-pant-big-reveal-after-not-getting-retained-by-delhi-capitals-2821975.html
NewsCricket
RISHABH PANT

‘Wasn’t About The Money’: Rishabh Pant Big Reveal After Not Getting Retained By Delhi Capitals

He has taken part in 111 games for Delhi and has collected 3284 runs at an average of 35.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2024, 03:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Wasn’t About The Money’: Rishabh Pant Big Reveal After Not Getting Retained By Delhi Capitals

India’s explosive batter Rishabh Pant finally spoke about his separation from the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals ahead of the mega auction. Pant reacted to a post of Sunil Gavaskar where he was trying to dissect the reason for the latter’s separation.

"What I feel is Delhi Capitals would want Rishabh Pant back in their squad. Sometimes, when a player has to be retained, there are talks between the franchise and players over the fees, as expected. As some of the players who have been retained by their franchises, they have gone for more than what the No. 1 retention fee deduction would be. So clearly, I think there may be some disagreement there. But, my feeling is Delhi would want Rishabh Pant back," Gavaskar had told Star Sports.

"My retention wasn’t about the money for sure that I can say," Rishabh Pant said in his reply to the post on X, formerly Twitter.

Back in 2016, on the back of a brilliant U19 World Cup stint for India, Pant was roped in by the Delhi Capitals. He has taken part in 111 games for Delhi and has collected 3284 runs at an average of 35.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the Delhi-based franchise ended up retaining four players. They roped in the likes of star Indian cricketer Axar Patel for Rs 16.5 crore, and Kuldeep Yadav for Rs 13.5 crore. On the other hand, South African star Tristan Stubbs was retained for Rs 10 crore.

The Delhi-based franchise is looking for a change as they appointed former India all-rounder Hemang Badani as the head coach, while Venugopal Rao was roped in as the Director of Cricket of the team. Former India pacer Munaf Patel was named as their bowling coach.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK