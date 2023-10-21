Do you know that a batter can score five runs off one ball in a cricket match? Yes, the batter can run between the wickets to make 5 runs happen. But there's another way to do it. But that is not in control of the batter. These 5 runs can only come to the batting team if there is a mistake by wicketkeeper while keeping and the luck favouring the batting team.

Netherlands were awarded five runs in the match vs Sri Lanka on Saturday in Lucknow. The batters did not run them. It all happened because a Chamika Karunaratne delivery beat the batter Roelof van der Merwe as well as keeper Kusal Mendis and hit the helmet kept behind him.

As per the laws of cricket, if the ball hits the keeper's hemlet during the course of the match. This is exactly what happened in the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka game.

The keeper also wears a helmet these days when spinners are on. When the pacers come on to bowl, the helmet is kept behind the three sticks at some distance. The reason five runs are awarded is because the helmet is not supposed to stop the ball. If the fielder's helmet turns out to be obstruction in the game, and stops/deflects the ball, it should not be an advantage for the fielding side. That is the thought behind the law.

Check what happened in the Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka match:

In a thrilling Cricket World Cup 2023 match between the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, the Netherlands posted a competitive total of 262 for 10 in their first innings. The match, which unfolded with intensity and excitement, showcased the Dutch team's resilience and skill on the field.

The standout performers for the Netherlands were Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek. Sybrand Engelbrecht played a pivotal role in anchoring the innings, crafting a crucial 70 runs. His composed innings provided stability in the face of the Sri Lankan bowling attack. Logan van Beek, on the other hand, played a scintillating knock of 59 runs, injecting momentum into the innings with a display of power-hitting and finesse.

The Dutch team's performance demonstrated their growing proficiency in the sport, making a significant impression on the global stage. While the Sri Lankan bowlers put up a spirited fight, the Netherlands' total of 262 promises an intriguing second innings, setting the stage for an exciting contest in this World Cup match. Cricket fans around the world eagerly await the outcome of this enthralling encounter.