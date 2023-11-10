WATCH: Anushka Sharma Check Into Team Hotel With Husband Virat Kohli Ahead Of India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Against Netherlands In Bengaluru

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has checked into Team India’s official hotel in Bengaluru to celebrate Diwali with her husband Virat Kohli on Sunday. Kohli will, of course, turn out for Team India in their final ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against the Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Team India are the only unbeaten team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far and will be looking to become only the third team after Australia and West Indies to win the ODI World Cup with an unbeaten record. Rohit Sharma’s side have already secured their berth in the semifinal stage and have assured themselves of the top spot on the Points Table.

India’s final league stage match is at Kohli’s Indian Premier League (IPL) home ground as he has been turning out for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the last 15 years. Anushka has been a regular visitor to IPL matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and has checked into the team hotel already to support her husband for the match against Netherlands and celebrate Diwali as a family as well.

A video of Anushka Sharma in the Team India hotel in Bengaluru went viral on social media on Thursday.

WATCH Anushka Sharma check into Virat Kohli and Team India’s hotel in Bengaluru HERE…

Kohli is India’s highest run-getter in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with 543 runs in 8 matches so far with 2 hundreds and 4 fifties to his name. The former India captain equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s incredible ODI record of scoring 49 centuries in their last league match against South Africa in Kolkata last week.

Another century in the next few matches will make Kohli the only batter ever to notch up 50 centuries in ODI cricket. Meanwhile, West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards couldn’t stop raving about Virat Kohli in his latest column with the ICC.

“There have been a whole host of talented individuals on show but to top them all, you cannot look past Virat Kohli. I am a huge fan of Virat, I have been for a long time, and he continues to show why he has to go down as one of the all-time greats, right up there with the likes of the great Sachin,” Richards wrote in a column for ICC.

“Virat will have been through some tough times before this World Cup and some folks were even brave enough to call for his head. Credit must be given to the backroom staff and everyone who backed him. So much was said about his form but he is back on top of his game. It is phenomenal to see an individual who has had his low points bouncing back and playing like this. They say form is temporary – and he has certainly proven that class is permanent. I am so happy for him, he looks so focused and he is a credit to the game of cricket,” he added.