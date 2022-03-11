WATCH: Australia's Alex Carey falls into pool in Karachi hotel, and teammates cannot stop laughing

Australian wicket-keeper and batter Alex Carey became a laughing stock for his teammates on Thursday when he fell in the swimming pool of the hotel in Karachi they are staying in.

When the team began to go out for their training session, Carey could be seen walking and talking to one of his teammates. All his attention was on the conversation and he could not see that one end of the swimming pool was very close to him. As a result, he fell into the pool.

To his misfortune, the whole incident was recorded on camera of one of the players and it has been shared many a times on the internet already. Not just that, the incident has been caught by the hotel CCTV from another angle giving a better view of the whole incident.

It is indeed hilarious and what makes it even better is that Carey himself is laughing over himself.

Watch the video here:

A fresh angle of Alex Carey's accidental pool plunge in Karachi... which captain Pat Cummins found simply hilarious _ #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/nl6u1VNvjq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 11, 2022

Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins clearly saw a funny side to it too and said, "We were just sitting around, waiting to go to the bus. And he just walked straight into the pool (laughs). One of the funniest things I have ever seen actually. We have got some new footage out this morning of the CCTV camera from a different angle, which is even funnier. The boys had a good laugh, 'Kez' (Carey) had a very funny laugh at hismelf as well."