Australian captain Pat Cummins landed in Australia with the Cricket World Cup trophy on Tuesday. But not many fans came to receive the World Cup-winning captain at the airport. There was a lukewarm response to Australia players reaching the homeland with the trophy as Indian fans have posted shock reactions.

In a video, one can see Cummins pulling his own luggage trolley at the airport while a handful of photojournalists click pics on his arrival. He has a smooth exit as barely any fan shows up to get a glimpse of the world champion.

Take a look at the video below as Pat Cummins and rest of the Australian players land in homeland after World Cup win:

In complete contrast, the cricket craze in India would have reached new levels had India won the final and lifted the cup. The Indian fans have shown huge shock by seeing that Cummins and Co received such a cold welcome at the aiport.

Australia have won the title a record-extending sixth time. They beat India by six wickets to do so last Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Inviting India to bat first on a tricky surface, Australia bundled them out for 240 and chased down the target in just 43 overs to win the final. Travis Head was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant century in the final.

Earlier, Cummins had said that he could not wait to see a crowd of over 1 lakh spectators go silent when they beat India in the final. And it turned out to be so, in the end.

Indian spectators had left the stands at the stadium when they saw India losing the fnal. Not to forget, Indian players had tears in their eyes when they walked back to the dressing room. Indian PM Narendra Modi then visited the dressing room to console the players.

India and Australia will start a T20I series in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Many players from both teams will be missing in this series including Cummins, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah among others. Australia will be led by Matthew Wade while Suryakumar Yadav has been named as the captain of the Indian with Ruturaj Gaikwad being his deputy for first three games. Shreyas Iyer will join the squad for the fourth and fifth T20Is.