WATCH: Australia's Steve Smith loses cool after being distracted by moving camera in Lahore Test vs Pakistan

Australian batter Steve Smith is known for playing long innings. There are only a few things that can break his concetration, and one of them is a moving camera on the field.

That is what happened on Day 1 of the third and last Test of the series between Pakistan and Australia.

Smith was facing Hasan Ali in the 11th over of the innings and just when the delivery was bowled, the camera, which was right in the eyeline of the batter, moved causing break in focus of him.

Smith quickly reacted and showed his anger over the movement of the camera during the course of the delivery to the umpire.

Here's the video:

Earlier, Austraia won the toss and decided to bat first and thanks to resilient half centuries from Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith, Australia recovered from two early wickets and carried the visitors to 145-2 at tea on the opening day of the third and final Test against Pakistan on Monday.

Khawaja continued his rich batting form in the country of his birth with a brilliant unbeaten 69 in two sessions.

Smith played well for his 59 before he was done in Naseem Shah. His knock included 6 boundaries and came off 169 deliveries.