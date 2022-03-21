हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Steve Smith

WATCH: Australia's Steve Smith loses cool after being distracted by moving camera in Lahore Test vs Pakistan

Australian batter Steve Smith is known for playing long innings. There are only a few things that can break his concetration, and one of them is a moving camera on the field. 

WATCH: Australia&#039;s Steve Smith loses cool after being distracted by moving camera in Lahore Test vs Pakistan
Source: Twitter

Australian batter Steve Smith is known for playing long innings. There are only a few things that can break his concetration, and one of them is a moving camera on the field. 

That is what happened on Day 1 of the third and last Test of the series between Pakistan and Australia. 

Smith was facing Hasan Ali in the 11th over of the innings and just when the delivery was bowled, the camera, which was right in the eyeline of the batter, moved causing break in focus of him. 

Smith quickly reacted and showed his anger over the movement of the camera during the course of the delivery to the umpire.

Here's the video: 

Earlier, Austraia won the toss and decided to bat first and thanks to resilient half centuries from Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith, Australia recovered from two early wickets and carried the visitors to 145-2 at tea on the opening day of the third and final Test against Pakistan on Monday.

Khawaja continued his rich batting form in the country of his birth with a brilliant unbeaten 69 in two sessions.

Smith played well for his 59 before he was done in Naseem Shah. His knock included 6 boundaries and came off 169 deliveries.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Steve SmithCricketPakistan vs Australia 2022Lahore Test
Next
Story

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Pakistan end 18-match losing streak to register first win in 13 years vs West Indies

Must Watch

PT6M13S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia Biden on Europe tour amid Ukraine war