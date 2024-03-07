Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam played an outstanding knock of 64 runs off just 40 balls to help his side set up the base for a win, two days ago. Babar was also adjudged as the player of the match for his fine leadership and batting. But this article is not only going to highlight the excellence of Babar, the player and the captain. Instead, we are going to talk about his human side.

After the match was over, Babar was seen having a round of funny banter with Mohammad Rizwan's daughter Aina on the sidelines. In the video which is going viral, one can see two friends have a fun time together and needless to say, it is a very adorable video worthy of getting viral.

Watch the video of Babar playing with Rizwan's daughter below:

Babar Azam Teasing Muhammad Rizwan's Daughter "Aina" _

Chal abbay nu keh chal chal _#BabarAzam #HBLPSL9 #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/jl1fVPaX20 — Rizwan Babar Army (@RizwanBabarArmy) March 5, 2024

One must also mention that Rizwan is a great friend of Babar and their friendship goes a long way. The duo have made and broken several opening partnership records in T20Is. In PSL, both are in leadership roles. While Babar captains Zalmi, Rizwan is captain of Multan Sultans.

On March 5, Zalmi beat Sultans by a small margin of 4 runs.

Thanks to the victory, Zalmi jumped to the top of the PSL 2024 points table with 4 wins from 8 matches. Sultans, despite the loss to Zalmi, still lead the table with 12 points. In 8 matches, they have lost just two and managed to win 6.

Babar is currently leading the batting charts after accumulating 394 runs in just 7 matches at an unbelievable average of 65.67. Rizwan, is on fourth spot, in the list of batters with most runs in PSL 2024 with 277 runs in 8 matches.

This year, Babar is quite pumped about his team's chances in this season. Zalmi have been on and off as far as their form is concern but Baba has looked superb so far in the tournament with the bat. Not to forget, he had a forgettable 2023, getting out for one low score after the other. In Australia too, he could not find much form with the bat.In T20Is vs New Zealand, he started getting his groove back and in this season of PSL, the Pakistani batter has hit form.