WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara dances to celebrate Team India's win in Centurion Test, wife Puja reacts

Team India won the first Test against South Africa on Thursday (December 30) thanks to an all-round show.

This was India's fourth Test away from home this year. It all started with Gabba win and then India went on to win at Lord's and Oval as well. They have ended the year with another big win at Centurion where they had never won in the past.

It was a big occasion and it demanded for some sort of celebration. Team India is in a bio-bubble but that did not stop them from having some fun.

R Ashwin posted a video on his Instagram where he can be seen dancing with his friend Mohammed Siraj and a reluctant dancer Cheteshwar Pujara.

Pujara does not like dancing but he was forced into dancing with Siraj and Ashwin. In the video, we can also see that the hotel staff has joined the team to celebrate India's win.

Pujara's wife Puja reacted to the video with three emojis to show her surprise, shock and laughter.

Here's the video:

India will take on South Africa in second Test from January 2 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg before they shift to Cape Town to play third Test from January 11. The action then will move to ODIs.