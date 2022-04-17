Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara sent a message to his critics by smashing a double ton for Sussex in the second innings of the 2022 County Championship on Sunday (April 17).

In his debut match for Sussex, Pujara got out for just 6 runs off 15 balls in his first innings on the second day of the match.

He was not the only poor performer in the first innings as Sussex were bowled out for 174 in 56.3 overs in reply to Derbyshire's 505.

However, in the second innings Pujara stayed unbeaten on 201 runs off 387 balls. He smashed 23 boundaries on his way to score the double century.

At tea, Pujara stood the ground for his team staying not out on 159. As the day end approached, he needed 41 more runs to complete his maiden double ton in county championship. He finished with unbeaten 201 as the match ended in a draw.

Enjoyed my debut game for @SussexCCC. Glad that I could contribute to the team's cause. Looking forward to the next game! pic.twitter.com/YHxrhwBaZw — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 17, 2022

The veteran batter was dropped from the Test team following the loss in series in South Africa. Ajinkya Rahane too was ignored for the home series against Sri Lanka. Rahane opted to play IPL 2022 but Pujara after being ignored by IPL franchises, decided to hone his skills in English conditions.

(With PTI inputs)