WATCH: Chris Gayle dances to dhol beats in Rajasthan to celebrate Navratri with Virender Sehwag and teammates

Legendary India cricketer Virender Sehwag and charismatic West Indies batter Chris Gayle, among others, celebrated Navratri in Jodhpur, where their team, the Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants in Jodhpur on Sunday. As the country celebrates the grand festival, the cricketers exhibited stunning moves as they grooved to traditional music at a special garba night.

The cricketers, who are generally seen in cricketing gears on the field, enthralled the fans by performing garba in traditional outfits.

The video was posted on Twitter by the Gujarat Giants. “The Universe Boss @henrygayle dancing on the dhol beats to celebrate Navratri!” reads the caption of the video.

The video shows the cricketer showing his dancing skills on dhol beats with a group of dancers. He is sporting a red kurta and a white pyjama.

Watch the video where Chris Gayle is dancing on dhol beats to celebrate Navratri here…

Gujarat Giants, led by Sehwag, have qualified for the playoffs and will play the eliminator match at Barkatullah Khan Stadium on Monday. Besides, Gayle and Sehwag, Parthiv Patel, Kevin O’Brien, Graeme Swann, Richard Levi and Ajantha Mendis are also part of their squad.

However, the Giants crashed out with Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings defeating them in the Eliminator on Monday night. Though Chris Gayle could not work his magic, the Gujarat Giants recovered well to post a challenging 194/9 in 20 overs. Two brisk forties from Yashpal Singh (43 off 35 balls) and Kevin O’Brien (45 off 24 balls) after opener Tillakaratne Dilshan had got a useful 36 off 26 balls helped the Giants’ cause.

The Giants did not have the best of starts after electing to bat as they lost Caribbean superstar Gayle in the very second over of the innings to a run out. The Giants were in further trouble when Parthiv Patel, captaining the team on Monday, was dismissed in the fourth over.